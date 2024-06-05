Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. 211,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,390,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
