Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. 211,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,390,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Spectral AI Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

Spectral AI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Spectral AI during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectral AI during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Articles

