Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $375.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Spotify Technology traded as high as $324.00 and last traded at $320.53, with a volume of 1097178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $313.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $610,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.41. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

