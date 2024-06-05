SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.01

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.83. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,297 shares.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

