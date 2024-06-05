SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Truist Financial increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,860,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,939,000. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 951,269 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,305,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

