St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 750 ($9.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.97) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.41) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 646.75 ($8.29).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 502 ($6.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 456.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 560.53. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 393.60 ($5.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,185.50 ($15.19).

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £1,970.72 ($2,524.95). Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

