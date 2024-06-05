STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Lessened by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

