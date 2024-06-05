Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 8.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -268.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

