Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Karla Frieders Sells 10,000 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

