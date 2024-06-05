Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 126.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,284,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

