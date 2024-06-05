Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 24,824 put options on the company. This is an increase of 446% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,550 put options.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

