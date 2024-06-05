Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 24,824 put options on the company. This is an increase of 446% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,550 put options.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

