Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,476 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,025% compared to the average volume of 220 put options.

NYSE GWRE opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

