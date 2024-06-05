StockNews.com Downgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Hold

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.93.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $298.41 on Monday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

