StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Hold

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after buying an additional 3,063,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,617 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after buying an additional 487,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

