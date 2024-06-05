StockNews.com Downgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIO. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FBIO opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 69.13%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

