StockNews.com Downgrades J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Sell

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $156.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,990,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

