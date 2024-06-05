StockNews.com Upgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Hold

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

BLRX stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

