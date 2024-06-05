StockNews.com Upgrades MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Strong-Buy

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDXG. Mizuho lifted their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

