StockNews.com Upgrades PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to Strong-Buy

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $87.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $40,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,406.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $40,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $135,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 237.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

