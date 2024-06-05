Stuart Tonkin Sells 35,000 Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Tonkin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.33 ($9.62), for a total value of A$501,515.00 ($336,587.25).

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Stuart Tonkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Stuart Tonkin 632,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Stuart Tonkin 68,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock.

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.