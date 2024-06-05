Super Group (SGHC) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Super Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Super Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 220 975 2205 62 2.61

Risk and Volatility

Super Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Super Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 30.33 Super Group Competitors $4.14 billion $96.90 million 24.02

Super Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.14% -54.97% -21.47%

Summary

Super Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

