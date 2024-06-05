Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $756.69 and last traded at $764.60. Approximately 1,590,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,841,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $770.59.

Specifically, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $870.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $677.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

