Susan Denise Sumner Sells 4,713 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

