Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.70

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $4.63. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 165,858 shares changing hands.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.6294 dividend. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

