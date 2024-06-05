Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $31.00 on Monday. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,167 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,308. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.