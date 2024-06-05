SWS Partners Sells 530 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SWS Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,876,605,000 after acquiring an additional 874,919 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.