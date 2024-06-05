Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as low as $3.89. Table Trac shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Table Trac Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Table Trac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

