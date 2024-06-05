TechnipFMC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 19,404 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 745% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,295 put options.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.58. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

