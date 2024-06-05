TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,335 shares of company stock worth $28,204,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

