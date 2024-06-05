TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $194.86

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$194.86 and traded as low as C$180.54. TFI International shares last traded at C$183.97, with a volume of 214,962 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Cormark increased their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$182.78.

TFI International Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at TFI International

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$186.77.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. Also, Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. Corporate insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

