The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AZEK alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,090.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AZEK by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after acquiring an additional 853,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 825,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 2,948.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 762,793 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Stock Down 2.8 %

AZEK stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,431 shares of company stock worth $5,897,012 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.