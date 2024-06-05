The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

CI opened at $337.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.92. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $117,699,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

