The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,490,000 after acquiring an additional 480,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Get Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.