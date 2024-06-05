The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $53.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

AGIO stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

