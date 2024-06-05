The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Kroger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KR opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

