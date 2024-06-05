The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 10,750 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $56,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $203.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.04 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

