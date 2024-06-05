The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10,188.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269,322 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.78% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $50,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IXC stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

