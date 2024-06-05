The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $62.25 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $62,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

