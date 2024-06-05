The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 12,921 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $72,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

