The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 55,183 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,183 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of ONEOK worth $61,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

NYSE OKE opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

