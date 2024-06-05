The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) PT Raised to GBX 589

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 521 ($6.68) to GBX 589 ($7.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.18% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 432.50 ($5.54) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 375.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,965.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Property Franchise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 435.78 ($5.58).

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

