The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

