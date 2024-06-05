The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 236.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $97.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,637 shares of company stock valued at $39,915,515 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

