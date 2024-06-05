Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 6,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 13,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 6.68% of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

