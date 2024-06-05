Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0360 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Threshold has a total market cap of $360.42 million and $8.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Threshold alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,683.46 or 0.99923480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00012808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00108608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,705,986,550.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03552946 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,640,728.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.