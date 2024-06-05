Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 308,973 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,012,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,285,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 2.28. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

