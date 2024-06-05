Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

