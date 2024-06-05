Torrid (CURV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Torrid to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $693.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

