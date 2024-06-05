Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,964 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average of $241.64. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

