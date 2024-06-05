Traders Buy High Volume of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:NVDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 13,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average daily volume of 10,118 call options.

NASDAQ NVDL opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDL. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

