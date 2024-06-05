Traders Purchase Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. Five9 has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

