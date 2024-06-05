Traders Purchase Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.
Five9 Stock Performance
NASDAQ FIVN opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. Five9 has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $92.40.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Five9
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
